Onion, Banana Prices Remain High Despite Export Ban

Prices of onions and bananas are still at exorbitant levels in Pakistan despite the government’s recent decision to restrict fruit exports.

Onions are being sold at Rs. 280-300 per kg, while bananas from Rs. 150 to somewhere between Rs. 250-300 per dozen.

ALSO READ Karachi Port – Gateway to Maritime Trade for Central Asian Republics

Just two weeks ago, onions were retailed for Rs. 150 per kg while bananas went for Rs. 80-150 per dozen. Now, sellers blame the high prices on the lack of decrease in wholesale rates at the main fruit and vegetable market since the ban was imposed on March 9.

Another issue is the heightened demand for these items leading up to Ramadan. Retailers have taken advantage of the situation by keeping prices elevated.

A potential drop in prices is likely in the coming few days. This expectation arises as exporters, having received payments from overseas buyers, are now working to clear their previous orders.