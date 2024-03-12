Points Table As Peshawar Zalmi Achieve The Automatic Play-Off Spot With A Thrilling Win

Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to bat first against Karachi Kings at the National Bank Arena in Karachi during the 29th match of the ongoing PSL season 9.

It was a pitch that helped the spinners as they got palpable return from the surface. Peshawar Zalmi could only post a total of 147-6, courtesy of Babar Azam’s steady fifty and Rovman Powell’s quick-fire 30-run cameo in the end.

Babar scored his 33rd fifty in the competition and this was his fifth in this year’s PSL showcasing his prowess with the bat in T20 cricket.

Arafat Minhas bowled the most economical spell in this year’s PSL, he conceded 11 runs only in his 4 overs and picked up the wicket of left-handed batter Haseeb Ullah Khan.

In reply, Tim Seifert and James Vince took the charge in the second innings and put up a 61 run partnership but once Saim Ayub and Mehran Mumtaz started bowling in tandem it became difficult for the batters to read the spin duo.

Saim bowled brilliantly and finished with figures of 1-18 in his 4 overs and Mehran Mumtaz also impressed with the ball during his spell.

Irfan Khan Niazi batted with maturity but his quickfire 40 runs could not help Karachi clinch the victory as Aamir Jamal defended 17 runs in the last over to help Zalmi achieve automatic playoff spot.

