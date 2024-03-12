President Zardari Will Not Take His Salary Due to Economic Challenges

President Asif Ali Zardari has decided that he will not take any salary during his second tenure as the head of the state due to the prevailing economic challenges.

In a press release, the President’s Secretariat said that he took this decision to encourage prudent financial management in the country. “The President considered it essential not to burden the national exchequer and preferred to forgo his salary,” the press release added.

It should be noted that Asif Zardari was elected as Pakistan’s President for the second time after defeating Mahmood Khan Achakzai of the Sunni Ittehad Council.

On the other hand, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi confirmed on Monday that Aseefa Bhutto, the daughter of President Zardari, will become the country’s First Lady.

“Aseefa Bhutto will be declared as the First Lady and an official announcement will be made in this regard,” Kundi told a private news channel.

Earlier, the eldest daughter of President Zardari in a post on X wrote: “From accompanying president Asif Zardari to all his court hearings to fighting for his release from jail — now by his side as First Lady of Pakistan”.

From accompanying Pres @AAliZardari to all his court hearings to fighting for his release from jail – now by his side as First Lady of #Pakistan ♥️ @AseefaBZ https://t.co/Fr6mGtJZfD — Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) March 10, 2024

Moreover, the newly sworn-in Federal Minister of Interior and Narcotics Control, Mohsin Naqvi, also announced to forego his salary. “In these challenging times, committed to supporting and serving our nation in every possible way,” he wrote on X.