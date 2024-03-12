Ramadan School Timings Announced for Punjab

The School Education Department Punjab has notified revised timings for schools during the holy month of Ramadan.

In a notification issued on Monday by the provincial School Education Department, classes at single-shift schools will commence at 8:30 am and conclude at 01:00 pm from Monday to Thursday and Saturday. On Friday, schools will close 30 minutes early at 12:30 pm.

Meanwhile, double-shift schools will have their morning-shift classes from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm from Monday to Saturday. The afternoon shift classes will begin at 1:00 pm and conclude at 4:30 pm from Monday to Thursday and Saturday.

However, on Friday, classes at these schools will commence at 2:00 pm and conclude at 5:00 pm. Furthermore, the School Education Department has also discontinued morning assemblies during Ramadan.

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department also announced a revised schedule for school timings during Ramadan. As per the new directive, primary schools in the province will start classes at 7:30 am and finish at 11:10 am, except on Fridays when they will end at 10:05 am.

For middle, secondary, and higher secondary schools, the timings during Ramadan will be from 7:30 am to 12:15 pm, with a conclusion at 10:25 am on Fridays.