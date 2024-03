UAE Ramadan 2024 Time Table, Sehar and Iftar Timings in Dubai

The Ramadan 2024 moon was sighted on March 10 in the UAE, heralding the beginning of the fasting month.

Understanding the precise timings for Sehar (pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (breaking the fast) is crucial during this period.

This article aims to simplify Sehar and Iftar timings in the UAE, ensuring everyone can fulfill their spiritual duties punctually.

Ramadan Calendar 2024 UAE (Sehri & Iftar Time)

Date Imsak Fajr Maghrib/Iftar 11 March Ramadan 01 5:05 AM 5:15 AM 6:29 PM 12 March Ramadan 02 5:04 AM 5:14 AM 6:30 PM 13 March Ramadan 03 5:03 AM 5:13 AM 6:30 PM 14 March Ramadan 04 5:02 AM 5:12 AM 6:31 PM 15 March Ramadan 05 5:01 AM 5:11 AM 6:31 PM 16 March Ramadan 06 5:00 AM 5:10 AM 6:31 PM 17 March Ramadan 07 4:59 AM 5:09 AM 6:32 PM 18 March Ramadan 08 4:58 AM 5:08 AM 6:32 PM 19 March Ramadan 09 4:57 AM 5:07 AM 6:33 PM 20 March Ramadan 10 4:56 AM 5:06 AM 6:33 PM 21 March Ramadan 11 4:55 AM 5:05 AM 6:34 PM 22 March Ramadan 12 4:54 AM 5:04 AM 6:34 PM 23 March Ramadan 13 4:52 AM 5:02 AM 6:35 PM 24 March Ramadan 14 4:51 AM 5:01 AM 6:35 PM 25 March Ramadan 15 4:50 AM 5:00 AM 6:35 PM 26 March Ramadan 16 4:49 AM 4:59 AM 6:36 PM 27 March Ramadan 17 4:48 AM 4:58 AM 6:36 PM 28 March Ramadan 18 4:47 AM 4:57 AM 6:37 PM 29 March Ramadan 19 4:46 AM 4:56 AM 6:37 PM 30 March Ramadan 20 4:45 AM 4:55 AM 6:38 PM 31 March Ramadan 21 4:44 AM 4:54 AM 6:38 PM 01 April Ramadan 22 4:42 AM 4:52 AM 6:39 PM 02 April Ramadan 23 4:41 AM 4:51 AM 6:39 PM 03 April Ramadan 24 4:40 AM 4:50 AM 6:39 PM 04 April Ramadan 25 4:39 AM 4:49 AM 6:40 PM 05 April Ramadan 26 4:38 AM 4:48 AM 6:40 PM 06 April Ramadan 27 4:3 AM7 4:47 AM 6:41 PM 07 April Ramadan 28 4:36 AM 4:46 AM 6:41 PM 08 April Ramadan 29 4:35 AM 4:45 AM 6:42 PM 09 April Ramadan 30 4:33 AM 4:43 AM 6:42 PM

Note here that these times are for Dubai.

For Abu Dhabi, add 4 minutes. Deduct 4 minutes for Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain, 1 minute for Sharjah and Ajman, and 6 minutes for Fujairah.