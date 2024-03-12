Virat Kohli Unlikely to Play for India in T20 World Cup 2024

Premier top-order batter, Virat Kohli, may not get selected for India’s 2024 ICC T20 World Cup squad which will be played in West Indies and USA from June 1 as reported by Indian media.

India was handed a humiliating defeat by England in the Semi-Final of the 2022 T20 World Cup, after which Kohli didn’t play a single T20I for over a year.

ALSO READ Stats Prove Babar Azam is a Master of the Powerplay

The right-hand batter made a comeback to the white-ball format earlier this year when India faced Afghanistan in a 3-match T20I series at home.

Kohli’s performance was below-satisfaction, as he scored 0 and 29 runs in two innings during the series.

Kohli’s old colleague, Rohit Sharma, is set to lead the national side at the mega-event, as it was confirmed by BCCI secretary, Jay Shah.

The legendary batter remained the Player of the Tournament at the 2014 and 2016 T20 World Cups, but he could be dropped as the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is favoring other options for the shortest format.

ALSO READ Quetta Gladiators’ Jason Roy Suddenly Announces to Withdraw From IPL 2024

According to reports, Kohli can cement his place in the side only if he performs during the 2024 Indian Premier League, as players like Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, etc. are above him in terms of priority.

India hasn’t won an ICC event since 2013 which has led to many fans questioning the ability to handle the pressure moments by the Indian cricket team.