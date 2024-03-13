PM Directs For Plan to Harness Pakistan’s ‘Billion-Dollar’ Potential in IT Exports

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday asked for a roadmap for harnessing the country’s billion-dollar potential in IT exports while ensuring access to education, skill development, and startup support for young people.

Officials including Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja attended this meeting.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance the IT and Telecom sector. PM Sharif recalled the IT initiatives of his 2022 government and urged the resolution of issues faced by startups and freelancers, particularly in banking matters.

He urged further growth to align Pakistan’s IT sector with international standards, and requested a comprehensive report on special technology zones and reviewed progress on the IT package announced in June 2023.

The meeting claimed a 13 percent increase in IT exports during the first seven months of the current fiscal year was due to initiatives taken in Sharif’s previous stint in the hot seat.

The prime minister also emphasized legal and policy measures to attract investment and boost IT exports, urging efforts in professional and technical training.

Progress on various IT, E-Rozgar, cybersecurity, telecom, and 5G projects was also discussed during the meeting.