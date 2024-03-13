PSEB Hosts Webinar to Propel IT Companies Towards Japan IT Week Spring 2024

The Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) is organizing a webinar slated for March 14th, 2024, to acquaint Pakistani IT companies with the forthcoming Japan IT Week Spring.

The webinar aims to offer participants insights gleaned from past engagements with Japan IT Week, along with a preview of the anticipated Japan IT Week Spring 2024.

Japan IT Week Spring is a prominent fixture in the IT industry calendar, held annually in Tokyo. It encompasses specialized exhibitions and conferences covering diverse IT sectors such as Cloud Computing, IoT, AI, Big Data, Security, Web and Digital Marketing, and Embedded Systems. The event draws a significant number of professionals from various sectors globally, presenting opportunities for knowledge exchange and networking.

In the previous year, with the support of PSEB, 11 Pakistani IT companies showcased their expertise at the Techdestination Pakistan pavilion during Japan IT Week 2023, organized in collaboration with TDAP and P@SHA.

The webinar, according to PSEB, seeks to provide comprehensive information to IT companies regarding event potential, registration procedures, details about the Pakistan Pavilion, and incentives offered by PSEB and the government to participating Pakistani firms.

PSEB reports a notable growth in Pakistan’s IT exports, with a 39 percent increase to $265 million in January 2024 compared to the same period last year. Despite a 13 percent month-on-month decrease from December 2023, January 2024’s exports exceeded the 12-month average of $227 million. PSEB’s efforts aim to facilitate Pakistan’s presence in major international IT events, fostering collaborations and agreements to bolster IT exports.