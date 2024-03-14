Another Former Lahore Qalandars Star Withdraws From IPL

Harry Brook has withdrawn from this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) citing personal reasons. The English batter was bought in the IPL auction for 4 crore rupees in December by the Delhi Capitals.

Following his grandmother’s death, the cricketer announced that he would not be able to take part in the upcoming season of the IPL and emphasized that his family is the most important thing for him right now as they are in a state of grievance.

He lamented on Instagram, “I lost my grandmother last month, she was a rock to me and I spent a huge amount of my childhood in her home; my attitude to life and love for cricket was shaped by her and my late grandfather. When at home, there would hardly be a day go by that didn’t include seeing her.”

“It makes me so happy that she was able to see me play cricket for England. I’m proud that she could collect some of the awards I have won over the last couple of years when I couldn’t be there and I know she enjoyed doing that,” he concluded.

The 25-year-old also had a glorious stint in the Pakistan Super League where he represented Lahore Qalandars and scored a magnificent century against Islamabad United in PSL 7.

He scored 264 runs in 8 innings during the 2022 edition of PSL with a strike rate of 171.40 for the Qalandars and that was the season where he made a name for himself in International cricket.

Sunrisers Hyderabad bought Brook in the IPL auction of 2023 for a whopping 13.25 crores but the English cricketer failed to deliver in his first season whilst scoring just 190 runs in just 9 innings.

Delhi Capitals will look to replace the English batter now. Off late, Jason Roy, Mitchell Starc, and Alex Hales have all withdrawn from the IPL citing personal reasons and some of the franchise officials have expressed dissent as well on the players’ decisions.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table.