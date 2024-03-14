Young Talent to Superstar: Babar Azam’s Journey as a Batter from PSL 1 to PSL 9

Pakistan’s modern-day premier batter, Babar Azam, progressed through the years playing Pakistan Super League for multiple franchises. Lauded as a talented young batter, Babar progressed rapidly to become the top T20 player in the PSL.

Beginning his journey with Islamabad United, he was transferred to Karachi Kings before he transitioned to his third, & current, franchise Peshawar Zalmi.

Let’s have a look at the Babar’s breakdown throughout the PSL:

PSL 1

Babar Azam represented Islamabad United in the inaugural edition of PSL in the United Arab Emirates. At that point, he used to bat in the middle order as his transition towards becoming an opener in the shortest format of the sport hadn’t arrived.

He had a terrible outing as he played a mere two matches during the season. His team, IU, won the league, but his individual performance was just 15 runs in two innings, at that too at a strike rate of 58.

PSL 2

During the draft of PSL 2, Babar bid goodbye to IU as he was picked by Karachi Kings. It was during this season, that he made a name for himself in the PSL.

He finished the season as the second-highest scorer, behind Kamran Akmal, as he amassed 291 runs with a strike rate of 112.

PSL 3

Getting retained by KK for his previous season’s performance, Babar had a healthy season where he improved his run-scoring and strike rate statistics.

He finished PSL 3 as the third-highest run-getter, scoring 402 runs at a strike rate of 122. He scored five half-centuries in 12 matches.

PSL 1 to PSL 3:

PSL Season Team Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 1 Islamabad United 2 15 7.50 57.69 2 Karachi Kings 10 291 32.33 112.35 3 Karachi Kings 11 402 40.20 122.18

PSL 4

Babar’s trajectory worsened in the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League, as he finished outside the top five run-getters of the season.

The right-hand batter scored 335 runs at an average of 30.45 and a strike rate of 116.

PSL 5

Babar was appointed as the vice-captain of Karachi Kings prior to the season. This boosted his morale as he ended the season as the highest run-getter for the first time.

The Lahore-born batter scored 473 runs at a strike rate of 124.14; scoring five half-centuries in 12 matches.

His statistics proved to be crucial as KK won PSL 5; largely due to Babar’s batting prowess.

PSL 6

PSL 6 is where Pakistan got their opening duo, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, as they finished the season as the leading run-scorers of the event.

Babar amassed 554 runs, with 7 half-centuries, while Rizwan scored 500 runs, with 4 half-centuries.

The right-hand batter’s strike rate improved as well; he ended the season with a strike rate of 133.

PSL 7

According to Babar Azam standards, he had a mediocre tournament as he ended outside the top five run-getters for the second time in PSL history.

Having been appointed as the captain of the side prior to the season, Babar scored 343 runs with a moderate strike rate of 119; it was a terrible season for KK as they finished last on the table.

Kings could only win one, out of ten, matches which led to Babar’s exit from the franchise.

PSL 4 to PSL 7:

PSL Season Team Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 4 Karachi Kings 11 335 30.45 115.51 5 Karachi Kings 11 473 59.12 124.14 6 Karachi Kings 11 554 69.25 132.52 7 Karachi Kings 10 343 38.11 118.68

PSL 8

The right-handed opener joined Peshawar Zalmi in a swap deal prior to PSL 8. He was instantly appointed as the captain of the franchise.

A change in franchise brought wanted results for Babar, as he scored 522 runs at a strike rate of 145 during the season. He finished behind Rizwan as the second-highest run-getter of the season.

PSL 9

In the ongoing PSL 9, Babar has showcased another dimension. Already leading the run-scoring charts, Babar has shown that there is more to his game with respect to power-hitting. He has considerably improved his strike rate and it seems like he is playing with more freedom than ever.

Babar is leading the charts with 498 runs in the group stages. He can break his personal record, 554 runs, of most runs in a single season as he still has (at least) two more matches to play.

Fakhar Zaman holds the record for most runs in a single PSL season, 588 runs; will Babar be able to break it and win his franchise PSL 9?

PSL 8 to PSL 9:

PSL Season Team Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 8 Peshawar Zalmi 11 522 52.20 145.40 9 Peshawar Zalmi 9* 498* 62.25* 148.65*

