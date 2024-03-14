Islamabad United’s Coach Lauds ‘Special Talent’ of Azam Khan

Islamabad United head coach Mike Hesson has lauded Azam Khan for his exceptional batting skills, labeling him as a “special talent”.

In his recent interview, Mike Hesson commended Azam Khan’s prowess as a hard-hitting batter, capable of taking on both spinners and pacers with equal adeptness.

Highlighting Azam Khan’s unique skill set, Mike Hesson emphasized the rarity of his ability to attack various bowling styles, showcasing a versatility that sets him apart from his peers.

Although Islamabad United’s head coach appreciated Azam Khan for his talent, he also noted that there is still room for improvement, particularly in terms of consistency.

Expressing optimism about Azam Khan’s potential, Mike Hesson indicated that with further refinement, the power-hitter could become a formidable force in the cricketing world, especially in T20 cricket.

Furthermore, Mike Hesson mentioned Islamabad United’s diverse array of T20 talent making them a strong contender going into the play-offs of the PSL 9. Islamabad United is set to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators on 15th March in the first Eliminator of the season.