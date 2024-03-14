Rashid Khan Returns To Afghanistan Squad for the First Time Since ODI World Cup

Afghanistan’s spin wizard Rashid Khan has been named in the Afghanistan squad for the three-match T20I series against Ireland that will be held in Sharjah starting tomorrow.

Rashid went through a back injury and had been advised by the doctors before the World Cup that the surgery needed to be done and a delay could cause problems, however, the Afghan spinner went ahead and represented his country in the World Cup despite the injury.

.@rashidkhan_19 returns as ACB name 15-member AfghanAtalan lineup for the three-match T20I series against Ireland. 🤩#AfghanAtalan | #AFGvIRE2024 pic.twitter.com/Eh5OuLdA10 — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) March 13, 2024

In an interview posted by the Afghan Cricket Board on social media Rashid Khan stated, “The last three months were difficult because I had surgery.”

“I had been suffering from a back injury for the last seven to eight months and the doctor had asked me to have surgery even before the World Cup but I decided to play the World Cup and have surgery afterward because it was such an important event for us,” remarked the cricketer.

The leg-spinner missed out on the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Big Bash League, and SA20 in the last three months which has been grueling for him in his rehabilitation process.

Lahore Qalandars have dearly missed him in the PSL this season as the star allrounder used to get them crucial breakthroughs in the middle overs over the last two seasons when they won back-to-back championships.

ALSO READ Here Are Four Possible Left-Arm Spin Replacements for Mohammad Nawaz and Imad Wasim

In addition to this, the star allrounder also missed out on the three-match T20I series against India in January.

Afghanistan will get a lethal weapon back in their bowling arsenal and considering the T20I World Cup that is just around the corner this would be a timely comeback for Rashid Khan and can help him come back to match fitness after a challenging three months of rehabilitation.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table.