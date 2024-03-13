Here Are Four Possible Left-Arm Spin Replacements for Mohammad Nawaz and Imad Wasim

There was a time when Pakistan’s cricket team had a barrage of left-arm fast bowlers who were competing against one another to play international cricket.

I vividly remember Pakistan playing three left-arm fast bowlers against South Africa in the 2015 ICC ODI World Cup. Pakistan won the thrilling fixture courtesy Mohammad Irfan, Wahab Riaz and Rahat Ali. The team lost Junaid Khan, another left-arm fast bowler, prior to the WC due to an injury.

The likes of Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi, Rumman Raees, and Usman Shinwari are some of the other left-arm pacers to have represented the national team in various formats over the past few years.

Fast forward to 2024, the focus has shifted to left-arm spinners in the South Asian country. With Imad Wasim already announcing his retirement from international cricket and Mohammad Nawaz, terribly out of form and possibly out of favor, the national team selectors have a list of left-armers who can play for the national side in the upcoming years.

Let’s have a look at the four most talented left-arm spinners in the country:

Mehran Mumtaz

Making his Pakistan Super League debut for Peshawar Zalmi in the ninth edition of the league, Mehran has impressed the audience with his powerplay bowling.

Born in Rawalpindi, Mehran was known in the whereabouts as a confident guy who used to challenge the batters when put under pressure. His attitude of playing attacking cricket was imminent in club cricket days, which he has translated to the PSL 9.

Format Innings Runs conceded Wickets Average Economy Best Figures T20 22 571 23 24.82 7.22 3/20

Faisal Akram

Left-arm unorthodox bowlers are a rarity in international cricket, but Faisal Akram can be the latest edition whenever the selectors decide that he is ready for the highest level.

Playing for Multan Sultans in PSL 9, Faisal has shown promise and can deliver for the national team in all three formats.

Format Innings Runs conceded Wickets Average Economy Best Figures T20 14 348 7 49.71 7.90 2/25

Sufiyan Muqeem

Sufiyan underwent a knee surgery in January which has hindered his participation in PSL 9.

A left-arm unorthodox bowler, like Faisal, he is more experienced and better equipped due to his age. Faisal is 20, while Sufiyan is 24.

Sufiyan showed promise, playing for Peshawar Zalmi, in the previous edition of PSL, but an injury resulted in his exclusion from PSL 9.

Format Innings Runs conceded Wickets Average Economy Best Figures T20 8 174 8 21.75 7.56 3/37

Arafat Minhas

Youngest of the left-arm lot, the 19-year-old is in Karachi Kings squad for PSL 9, although he played only the final two games of the tournament. He was mighty impressive as he troubled the batters with excellent line and length.

Arafat also gives the liberty of making runs, as he’s an all-rounder, which Faisal Akram and Sufyan Muqeem lack.

Format Innings Runs conceded Wickets Average Economy Best Figures T20 4 56 5 11.20 4.66 2/11

