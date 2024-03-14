The Utility Stores Corporation on Wednesday announced an extension in its operating hours for the convenience of the citizens.

According to the sources within the corporation, the decision was taken upon the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as part of the Ramadan relief package.

Following the extension in operating hours, utility stores will now remain open until 10 pm after Iftar to facilitate the citizens. Furthermore, the corporation has also announced a daily Iftar allowance of Rs. 500 for its employees.

Earlier this month, a private news channel reported that utility stores will not be offering discounted prices for three essential commodities under the government’s Ramadan relief package.

According to the media outlet, the utility stores have decided against slashing the prices of sugar, flour, and ghee under Rs. 7.5 billion Ramadan relief package. It added that despite the announcement of the government’s Ramadan relief package, the prices of sugar, flour, and ghee will remain unchanged.

As per details, a 10-kilogram bag of flour will be priced at Rs. 648, sugar for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) beneficiaries will be Rs. 109 per kilogram, and ghee will be sold at Rs. 365 per kilogram under the Ramadan relief package.

The management of utility stores clarified that the decision to not decrease the prices of sugar, flour, and ghee was made because BISP beneficiaries already receive these items at discounted rates.