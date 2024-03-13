Multan Sultans’ Vice-Captain Loved the Spat Between Iftikhar Ahmed and Jason Roy [Video]

English cricketer David Willey voiced his opinion regarding the heated moment between Jason Roy and Iftikhar Ahmed during PSL 9 match of Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators.

In the post-match press conference, Willey said, “What I actually think, I like to see a little bit more passionate things on the cricket field. I think in modern times, more recently, you know that has been stumped out.

I actually think it’s quite nice to see a bit of passion on the field and I don’t think it was anything malicious. It was just two guys passionate about playing cricket and doing well,” as the fast bowler indicated that the modern-day cricketers have gone soft.

The altercation occurred following Roy’s dismissal, leg-before-wicket, to Willey’s bowling. Instead of taking a review, Roy approached Iftikhar and exchanged unpleasant words, thus running out of time to request a review.

The English batter displayed indiscipline as he walked back to the dressing room, expressing his frustration by throwing his equipment near the team’s dugout.

Roy has scored 252 runs in 9 innings of PSL 9, scoring the runs at a strike-rate of 143.18 with two half-centuries to his credit. His highest-score, 75, came against Peshawar Zalmi in the 2nd match of the 2024 event. His innings proved to be vital as QG won the match by 16 runs.