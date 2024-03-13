Quetta Gladiators’ Captain Blames Himself for Team’s Recent Poor Performances

Quetta Gladiators’ captain Rilee Rossouw blamed himself for his team’s downfall against Multan Sultans in the last match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 group stage.

“The bottom line is I need to start scoring runs, then the team will do well. If I don’t score runs, it’s not good for the team and I’m letting them down,” were Rossouw’s words in a post-match interview as QG were rattled for 106.

ALSO READ Pakistan Announces Schedule For Home Series Against New Zealand

Karachi-born Omair Yousuf was Gladiators’ highest-scorer in the 30th match of PSL 9, as he hit three 4’s and two 6’s during his 25-ball stay. None of the other batters could cross the 20-run mark as the second-highest scorer was emerging player, Khawaja Nafay, who scored 16 runs.

Rossouw gave hope: “I’ve been in these types of situations before and found my way out, so hopefully something happens in the playoffs.”

Quetta finished the group stage as the fourth-best team, as they acquired 11 points from ten matches with a net run-rate of -0.921.

QG remained equal on points with Islamabad United, but the capital side finished above them due to a superior net run-rate.

ALSO READ Peshawar Zalmi Lose Top Foreign Fast Bowler Ahead of PSL Playoffs

The two sides, QG and IU, collide on March 15 at the National Stadium, Karachi. The winner of that match will progress through to the Eliminator 2, where they will face the runner-up of the qualifier between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi. Meanwhile the loser of Eliminator 1 will join Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings on the way out.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table.