Hashoo Foundation Secures Community Impact Award at 13th Annual International CSR Summit

Hashoo Foundation, the sustainability arm of Hashoo Group, has won a CSR award in the “Community Impact” category for its pivotal role in empowering communities across Pakistan through multifaceted initiatives encompassing education, financial inclusion, entrepreneurship, training, and support for over 35 years.

Zulfiqar Malik, General Manager of the Pearl-Continental Hotel Karachi, collected the award at the 13th Annual CSR Awards ceremony organized in Karachi by The Professionals Network.

Established in 2011, the CSR Awards stand as a significant recognition platform under The Professionals Network’s stewardship, celebrating the impactful contributions of corporations and NGOs towards Pakistan’s socio-economic uplift.

The Corporate Social Responsibility Awards 2024 is the most Prestigious Recognition Awards program for Corporate Social Responsibility registered with the IPO (Intellectual Property Rights Organization) and copyright protected.

Sharing his thoughts on this prestigious accolade, Abdul Waheed, Director of Finance at Hashoo Foundation, expressed: “Our mission has always been to create lasting change within underserved communities and enable them to live empowered and sustainable lives. We are honored with this recognition from The Professionals Network, and we will continue expanding our footprint to enlighten as many lives as possible.”

Hashoo Foundation serves underprivileged communities through humanitarian and capacity-building approaches across the country, aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations. The Foundation has been making concerted efforts to drive positive change in Climate Change, Entrepreneurship, Economic Growth, and Social Sector Development by engaging with the public sector, academia, national and international networks, and private sector entities.

Hashoo Group is Pakistan’s premium conglomerate with a diversified business portfolio spanning both national and international markets. The Group owns and operates the Pearl-Continental Hotels & Resorts and PC Legacy & Hotel One brands in Pakistan and has business interests encompassing the information technology, investment, travel & tourism, and real-estate sectors.