KP Govt Launches Billion Tree Plus Project

Following the success of the Billion Tree Tsunami project, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to launch the Billion Tree Plus project.

According to details, CM KP Ali Amin Gandapur, while chairing a meeting in Peshawar on Friday in this regard, directed the officials to finalize the preparations for the project.

The meeting was attended by top government officials, including Provincial Minister for Forests Fazal Hakim. During the meeting, officials briefed the Chief Minister regarding the department’s administrative affairs, its performance, the targets it had set, and other matters.

The officials were ordered to devise a strategy to prevent tree-cutting and increase the department’s revenue. Gandapur directed to “raise the amount of fines to such a level that it exceeds the price of the wood obtained from the cutting of trees.”

Furthermore, he ordered to install CCTV cameras at all checkposts to control the smuggling of timber.

“After all, forests are the province’s assets which we have to pass on to our future generations,” the CM said. He termed the conservation of forests his government’s top priority.

CM Gandapur stated that expanding the forest area would help the government in mitigating the adverse impacts of climate change.

Moreover, Wildlife Department officials were instructed to propose recommendations and formulate an action plan for the promotion of fisheries in the province.