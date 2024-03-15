Yasir Khan Shares How Babar Azam Has Been Mentoring Him

In a post-match interview following the clash between Multan and Peshawar on Thursday, Multan Sultans’ opener Yasir Khan expressed his gratitude towards Babar Azam and revealed how the Peshawar Zalmi skipper guided him off the field like a mentor.

Yasir Khan scored his first fifty for the Sultans in emphatic fashion helping Multan Sultans secure their fourth consecutive PSL final against his former team Peshawar Zalmi, scoring 54 runs off 37 balls with a strike rate of 145.95.

The player revealed how Babar Azam selflessly guided him off the field and stated, “I talked to Babar Azam yesterday in the hotel. He guided me and told me how to bat more overs in the middle and how to construct the innings. I want to thank him and Allah SWT has been very kind”

The 21-year-old has accumulated 158 runs in 6 innings this season and has provided scintillating starts for his franchise under the stewardship of Mohammad Rizwan.

Pakistan Super League’s unique selling point has been off-the-field moments between the players and their families, and ball boys getting coaching from foreign players like Colin Munro.

Babar helping out Yasir Khan as a senior player of the opposing team displays brotherhood and camaraderie between the players and seems like the youngster has taken a leaf out of the batting maestro’s book while improving his game in the middle overs.

Multan Sultans defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 7 wickets last night at the National Bank Arena and will now play the final on March 18.

