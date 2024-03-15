Multan Sultans Qualify for 4th Consecutive Final in PSL 9

Multan Sultans defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 7 wickets at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi, to qualify for the Final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9.

Earlier on in the day, Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat first. Saim Ayub and Babar came out to open, while David Willey was handed the new ball.

The Englishman delivered in the very first over, as Saim was caught at deep square-leg through a successful set-up. Khushdil Shah, surprisingly, bowled the 2nd over where he conceded 10 runs courtesy two boundaries.

Babar continued his barrage of boundaries, hitting three in the row during the latter stages of the powerplay. Mohammad Ali picked up Mohammad Haris wicket on the last ball of the powerplay; PZ stood at 51/2 at the end of 6th.

Leg-spinner Usama Mir picked PZ’s third wicket when he sent Haseebullah Khan home. The batting side played defensively which made them stand at 67/3 after 10.

Zalmi continued the safe approach but it was Chris Jordan who bowled Babar, 46, out in the 14th over; PZ became 101/4. Tom Kohler-Cadmore lost his wicket for a run-a-ball 24; he was caught by Willey off Usama Mir’s bowling. Rovman Powell went back to the dugout for 12, as PZ moved to 130/6 in the 18th.

Aamer Jamal tried to act cheeky with a reverse-scoop; he had to go back for 1 as PZ lost their 7th for 131. The innings ended at 146/7, as Jordan bowled an impressive last over to restrict Zalmi.

Usama Mir bowled an economical spell, 4-0-16-2, while Jordan recorded impressive figures, 4-0-28-2.

Sultans innings started with Yasir Khan and Mohammad Rizwan coming out to open against Mehran Mumtaz. The left-arm spinner was hit for a maximum on the second ball of the innings.

Paul Walter bowled the 4th over where he was hit for three boundaries by Yasir; MS reached 36/0. The powerplay ended with MS standing at 45/0; Yasir stood at 30*.

Rizwan’s mediocre innings came to an end in the 8th over; he went back for a 21-ball 15. Yasir brought up his half-century in the 9th over, before getting caught & bowled by Mehran in the 11th. Usman Khan and Johnson Charles played steadily as MS reached 109/2 by the 15th.

Salman Irshad came back for the 17th over, taking Johnson’s wicket on the first ball. Iftikhar Ahmed came in at #5, hitting consecutive boundaries to settle the nerves.

Multan finished the chase in the penultimate over; Usman, 36*, and Iftikhar, 22*, remained unbeaten.

Part-timer Saim Ayub bowled an economical spell, 4-0-17-0, while Mehran Mumtaz gave impressive figures, 4-0-28-1.

Usama Mir was adjudged player of the match for his sensational bowling spell.

