Imad Wasim Shares a Heartwarming Moment With His Daughter [Video]

Imad Wasim shared an endearing moment with his daughter in a video that, went viral after the match against Quetta Gladiators in the Eliminator 2 of the Pakistan Super League Season 9.

In an Instagram, story that was posted by his wife, the Islamabad United allrounder can be seen with his daughter when he asks her to pray for his better performance in the PSL and his daughter repeats his words after him in a cute manner which makes it an extremely adorable moment.

PSL has made us witness some wholesome and heartwarming moments off the field this season, from Colin Munro celebrating with a ball after a catch to Babar Azam’s cute moments with Shadab’s mother, the fans have cherished the overwhelming moments in awe.

*Video courtesy: KhelShel

Imad Wasim had been struggling with his form this season before the match against Multan Sultans in Rawalpindi where he finished the game with a blinder of a knock scoring 30 runs off 13 balls while chasing a target of 229 in the second innings.

The Islamabad United allrounder smashed more than 400 runs last season for the Karachi Kings but during his first season in the PSL with the two-time champions, he scored only 48 runs in 7 innings while picking up 7 wickets in 10 innings.

Last night Imad Wasim was awarded man of the match against Quetta Gladiators for his stunning spell of 3-12 in 4 overs. He played a pivotal role in helping Islamabad progress in the first eliminator.

