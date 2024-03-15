PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan to Host Blockbuster ODI Tri-Series Next Year Before Champions Trophy

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Mar 15, 2024 | 8:48 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohsin Naqvi, met the Chairman of Cricket South Africa, Lawson Naidoo, and the Chairman of New Zealand Cricket, Mr Roger Twose, where a tri-series between the three countries was finalized.

The agenda of the meeting included the ODI Tri-series between Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa, to be held in February 2025 in Pakistan, just before the ICC Champions Trophy. The Tri-series was finalized and welcomed by the host and both the member boards.

ALSO READ

Naqvi stated: “The tri-series between Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand will be an exciting event and it is after a long time that Pakistan will host such a tournament. I would like to thank the heads of NZC and CSA for agreeing to participate in the Tri-series.”

Chairman PCB also extended an invitation to Mr Roger Twose and Mr Lawson Naidoo to visit Pakistan.

Pakistan Cricket Board last hosted a tri-series in October 2004, when Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe were the other two teams in the event.

ALSO READ

PCB Chief added: “The PCB is also looking forward to hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 which will be a great pleasure for Pakistan to host the top eight ODI teams on its soil.”

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024PSL SchedulePSL Points Table.

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Faiz Ahmed

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>