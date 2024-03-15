ICC Introduces Stop-Clock to Ensure Timing of Matches

International Cricket Council (ICC) has made the Stop Clock a permanent fixture in white ball cricket between overs following the ICC’s annual meeting and this feature will be implemented in the T20 World Cup from June 1.

The stop clock rule will help in the timely completion of matches and the fielding side will have to be ready to bowl the first ball of the next over, within 60 seconds after the end of the previous over.

In case, a team fails to start the next over within the allotted time of 60 seconds then two warnings will be given, and upon multiple breaches of the rule, 5 runs will be deducted per incident during a match.

To display the countdown of the stop clock, an electronic clock will be displayed on the ground so that the stipulated time can be measured between overs.

This feature of the stop clock was introduced in December 2023 and it has produced results during its trial period.

According to the reports submitted to the Chief Executives Committee (CEC), 20 minutes had been saved by using the stop clock method in ODI matches, which helped in saving time.

Stop Clock feature and its rules can have some exceptions, for instance, if there is an injury to a batter or fielder then the umpires can approve the on-field treatment of the player and stop the clock.

The stop clock can be halted by the umpires if a new batter arrives on the crease or when the umpires announce an official drinks break.

T20 World Cup will be held in the USA and the Caribbean from June 1 till June 29 and it will be the first time the feature will be used in a mega-event.

