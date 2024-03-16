Is Imad Wasim Set to Take Back His International Retirement?

Pakistan’s star allrounder Imad Wasim recently produced a man-of-the-match performance for Islamabad United last night against Quetta Gladiators. After the match-winning performance, Imad revealed that Pakistan skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi asked him to take his retirement back on a phone call.

In a recent interview, journalist, Qadir Khawaja, asked him about the phone call with the Pakistan skipper, and in response to that, the Islamabad United star revealed that Shaheen called him before the PSL to discuss some issues but he [Imad] refrained from the matter of his retirement and asked the skipper to discuss the matter after the PSL.

“I don’t know how your sources got this news but yes Shaheen called me a long time ago and wanted to talk about a few important things but I asked him to discuss the matter after the PSL”

شاہین شاہ آفریدی نے مجھے ریٹائرمنٹ کے بعد فون کیا تھا… پاکستان کو ضرورت ہوگی تو میں ریٹائرمنٹ واپس لے لونگا@simadwasim #ImadWasim @iShaheenAfridi pic.twitter.com/ObKIupnHLt — Qadir Khawaja (@iamqadirkhawaja) March 15, 2024

In response to the question of whether he will take back his retirement or not, if PCB calls for his services, the allrounder said that if Pakistan needs him, he will be there to help the team indicating that he could consider coming out of retirement.

“Whatever I am today, it’s because of Pakistan and people know me because of that, so if Pakistan needs me, I will be there, why not but if they don’t need my services then I have no issue with that either.”

Imad Wasim could not make it to the ICC ODI World Cup Squad in India last year, as he had not featured in a single one-day match over the calendar year.

This PSL season he has given some performance in spells here and there, like his quickfire 30 runs against Multan Sultans and a three-for against Quetta Gladiators.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board could consider him for the T20 World Cup in June which will be held in familiar pitches for Imad in the Caribbean and USA.

