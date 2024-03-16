PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Is Imad Wasim Set to Take Back His International Retirement?

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Mar 16, 2024 | 9:31 pm

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

Pakistan’s star allrounder Imad Wasim recently produced a man-of-the-match performance for Islamabad United last night against Quetta Gladiators. After the match-winning performance, Imad revealed that Pakistan skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi asked him to take his retirement back on a phone call.

In a recent interview, journalist, Qadir Khawaja, asked him about the phone call with the Pakistan skipper, and in response to that, the Islamabad United star revealed that Shaheen called him before the PSL to discuss some issues but he [Imad] refrained from the matter of his retirement and asked the skipper to discuss the matter after the PSL.

ALSO READ

“I don’t know how your sources got this news but yes Shaheen called me a long time ago and wanted to talk about a few important things but I asked him to discuss the matter after the PSL”

In response to the question of whether he will take back his retirement or not, if PCB calls for his services, the allrounder said that if Pakistan needs him, he will be there to help the team indicating that he could consider coming out of retirement.

“Whatever I am today, it’s because of Pakistan and people know me because of that, so if Pakistan needs me, I will be there, why not but if they don’t need my services then I have no issue with that either.”

Imad Wasim could not make it to the ICC ODI World Cup Squad in India last year, as he had not featured in a single one-day match over the calendar year.

ALSO READ

This PSL season he has given some performance in spells here and there, like his quickfire 30 runs against Multan Sultans and a three-for against Quetta Gladiators.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board could consider him for the T20 World Cup in June which will be held in familiar pitches for Imad in the Caribbean and USA.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024PSL SchedulePSL Points Table.

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Shayan Obaid Alexander

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>