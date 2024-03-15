PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Confirms Pakistan Will Host Champions Trophy Early Next Year

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohsin Naqvi, reassured the nation that the ICC Champions Trophy will be held in Pakistan next year; his comments came after the completion of the ICC meeting in Dubai.

Naqvi stated, “The PCB is looking forward to hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 which will be a great pleasure for Pakistan to host the top eight ODI teams on its soil.”

Hosting India will pose a real question as the audience has seen Pakistan’s neighboring country refuse to travel due to political reasons.

In addition to the Champions Trophy 2025, PCB Chief also met the Chairman of Cricket South Africa, Lawson Naidoo, and the Chairman of New Zealand Cricket, Mr Roger Twose, where a tri-series between the three countries was finalized.

The agenda of the meeting included the ODI tri-series between Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa, to be held in February 2025 in Pakistan, just before the ICC Champions Trophy.

The tri-series was finalized and welcomed by the host and both the member boards.

Chairman PCB also extended an invitation to Mr Roger Twose and Mr Lawson Naidoo to visit Pakistan.

Pakistan Cricket Board last hosted a tri-series in October 2004, when Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe were the two other teams in the equation.

