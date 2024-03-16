Man Punished by Court for Second Marriage Without Permission of First Wife

The Lahore family court has punished a man for getting married without obtaining the permission of his first wife, reported local media.

According to the details, the court sentenced the man to seven months of imprisonment along with a hefty fine of Rs. 500,000.

Judge Adnan Liaquat of the Family Court Lahore decided after reviewing an application submitted by Zona Nasar. The applicant was represented by Barrister Usman G Rashid Cheema.

As per the written order, Muhammad Aurangzeb Khan violated Section 6(5) of the Muslim Family Law Ordinance when he got married for the second time without his first wife’s permission.

The ruling specified that obtaining prior written consent from the first wife is obligatory before entering into a second marriage.

However, Khan got married without following the legal requirement of getting prior written permission from his first wife. The court sent the man to jail for seven months and imposed a fine of Rs. 500,000.

The verdict added that failure to pay the fine would result in an additional one month jail time. According to Muhammad Aurangzeb Khan, he had verbally sought permission from his first wife for a second marriage.

He added that his first wife’s brother and father were also present at that time. The accused initially married on September 24, 2011, and later entered into a second marriage on March 22, 2021.