Pakistani Man Killed in Brutal Knife Attack in Germany

In a tragic incident, a Pakistani man lost his life while his wife and daughter got injured when they were attacked inside their house in Germany.

According to details, 58-year-old Fahimuddin was stabbed to death by a mentally ill German when he forcibly entered their house.

Furthermore, Fahimuddin’s wife and 13-year-old daughter were critically injured in the knife attack. Fortunately, two of their daughters remained unhurt during the attack.

The attacker was killed on the spot by the police. The dead body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. Family sources of the deceased stated that he will be brought to Karachi tonight for funeral prayer and burial.

In the past, multiple Pakistanis have lost their lives abroad in deadly attacks by foreign nationals. Just last year, Pakistani-American Dr Talat Jehan Khan was killed in her apartment in the US state of Texas.

US media reported that Khan, a child specialist, was stabbed by 24-year-old Miles Joseph Fridrich who was later arrested by the police.

Earlier in February this year, a Canadian man who killed four Pakistani family members was sentenced to life in prison.

Salman Afzaal, 46, and his wife Madiha Salman, 44, were killed by Veltman when he struck them with his truck. Their daughter Yumna Afzaal, 15, and Mr Afzaal’s 74-year-old mother, Talat Afzaal, also died in the attack. The couple’s nine-year-old son was seriously injured.