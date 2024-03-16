Shadab Khan Achieves Another Milestone In PSL 9

Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan achieved another milestone on Friday after guiding his team to the Eliminator 2 in the PSL 9 playoffs.

Shadab became the first Pakistani player to complete 300 runs and 10 wickets as an all-rounder in a single PSL season.

This impeccable achievement made Shadab the third player to achieve the feat as an allrounder after Ravi Bopara (2016) and Shane Watson (2018).

Shadab Khan is the first Pakistani cricketer to achieve the double of 300 runs and 10 wickets in a PSL season. ⭐ Ravi Bopara (2016) and Shane Watson (2018) are the two others to have done this previously. 📸: PCB | #HBLPSL9 | #IUvQG pic.twitter.com/vk68vkH3Q2 — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) March 15, 2024

Ravi Bopara achieved the feat for Karachi Kings and Shane Watson with Quetta Gladiators, both the all-rounders have a special place in PSL’s folklore.

Shadab has scored three half-centuries this season with a strike rate of 147.54 and is currently in scintillating batting form for his franchise, leading Islamabad United from the front.

The 25-year-old is the mainstay for Islamabad United at 2 down position and has consistently performed this season making a formidable partnership with Salman Ali Agha at the no.3 position.

The two-time champions defeated Quetta Gladiators by 39 runs at the National Bank arena and the United skipper scored 23 runs off 13 balls to complete 300 runs in this year’s PSL, only Colin Munro has more runs than him (309) for Islamabad United.

In previous seasons Shadab was used as a floater in the batting order but this season we have seen him bat at a stable position in the batting order which means that his role in the team has been clearly defined by the Islamabad management and he is executing that role to perfection.

Islamabad will face Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi tonight in the Eliminator 2 of the playoffs at the National Bank Arena in Karachi, the winner will qualify for the final on March 18.

