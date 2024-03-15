PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Scheduling Conflict Hits PSL 2025 With Champions Trophy Set to be Played at Same Time

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Mar 15, 2024 | 10:30 pm

Chairperson Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohsin Naqvi, announced a tri-series between Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand in January 2025 while the ICC Champions Trophy, in Pakistan, is set to take place in February 2025.

This raises the question as to when Pakistan Super League will be held as it’s current window stands in February-March.

Cricket’s most lucrative competition, Indian Premier League, is held in March-May window which means that the PSL is highly unlikely to be contested during this period.

There are unanswered questions regarding Pakistan’s final decision to face India in regard to attracting players for their premier league. The tier-S professionals are expected to prefer IPL over PSL which will undermine Pakistan’s image.

The other window is September-October when the Franchise Leagues are on a break. The issue with this window is that the 2026 PSL will end up taking place fewer than four months later.

Normalcy will come during the 12th edition of PSL, in 2027, as it’ll take place in January-February again.

The September-October window can be viable if the national team is not participating in a bilateral tour. The issue at hand is when the 2026 PSL will be held if this window is used, and this window also collides with English and Caribbean franchise leagues.

