Imad Wasim Gets Caught Smoking a Cigarette During PSL 9 Final

Imad Wasim was caught lacking when he was seen smoking a cigarette after taking a 5-fer in the Final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 against Multan Sultans.

The left-arm orthodox bowled a brilliant spell where he got the wickets of Yasir Khan, David Willey, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah and Chris Jordan. Two of his 4 overs resulted in double-wickets.

The controversy arrived when he went out of the park to relax once his quota of 4 overs finished. The cameraperson positioned his device towards Islamabad United’s dressing room where Imad was seen inserting a stick-like item into his mouth and then pushing smoke out. The best guess would be a cigarette, but chances of other items shouldn’t be ruled out.

Imad has had a terrific second-half of PSL 9. He has won his franchise multiple matches while playing under pressure. His performance in the Final can pave the way for Islamabad’s third PSL crown, first after 2018.

English all-rounder, Ben Stokes, and Aussie spin legend, Shane Warne, were seen smoking cig’s in-match during their playing days. Stokes did it during the Final of 2019 ODI World Cup which was won by England.