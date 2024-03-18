Pakistan’s X Ban Crosses One-Month Mark

The ongoing disruption of social media platform X in Pakistan has now surpassed the one-month mark, prompting concerns regarding access to digital communication and freedom of expression in the nation. X, which was initially blocked on February 17th, continues to remain inaccessible to users across Pakistan as of March 18th.

Within this month-long period, X was briefly restored multiple times, allowing users access for mere 10 to 15-minute intervals. In response to the blockage, a large number of Pakistanis are resorting to Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to access X.

However, they are facing difficulties as reports emerge suggesting that the government is also blocking VPNs, further limiting users’ ability to bypass the restrictions.

When questioned by ProPakistani regarding the status of X, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) redirected inquiries to the Ministry of Interior, adding layers of complexity to the situation. However, attempts to seek clarification from the Ministry of Interior yielded no response, leaving the accessibility of the platform in a state of uncertainty.

As the blockage of X in Pakistan enters its second month, questions have arisen regarding its impact on the IT sector.

Former Minister of IT, Dr. Umar Saif, expressed his personal opinion that no platform like Twitter or the internet should be banned in Pakistan, emphasizing the need for connectivity with the youth and the global community. However, he also suggested that individuals spreading propaganda through social media should be identified and criticized to maintain social order.

Former Chairman of PASHA, Barkhan Saeed, stated that the blockage of X has minimal impact on the IT industry, as most companies rely on platforms like Facebook and YouTube for advertisement purposes.

However, IT expert Maujeeb Zahoor argued that while larger IT companies may not be significantly affected, the blockage raises concerns about freedom of expression and uncertainty in the IT sector. He warned that the unrest among international companies and investors could have long-term repercussions.

IT expert Dr. M Rafi highlighted the significant impact of the blockage of X in Pakistan, particularly on industries reliant on the internet and social media for marketing and customer engagement. He emphasized that social media is not merely for messaging but also plays a crucial role in business operations, and its disruption is negatively impacting the industry.