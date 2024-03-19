Apple Keeps on Pushing Back its Foldable iPhone Launch

Apple has long been rumored to be working on foldable iPhones thanks to various patents that have surfaced over the years and insider sources corroborating these reports. While there are reportedly multiple foldable iPhones on the drawing board, Apple also keeps on pushing back the launch date for one of its large foldables.

Apple’s “smaller” foldable is expected to be the first from the company. It will be similar to the Samsung Galaxy Fold in terms of size and form factor, boasting a 7.8-inch tablet-like screen, acting as an alternative to the iPad family. It is expected to debut sometime during 2026/2027.

However, it’s the larger foldable that has been seeing launch delays. This bigger device will have a much larger 20.25” screen and will be marketed under the Mac name. This foldable computer is allegedly targeting a 2028 launch.

There is an additional foldable iPhone planned as well, which would make Apple’s ecosystem of folding devices much more diverse than any of its rivals. Other companies are either only focusing on foldable phones or only foldable laptops.

Sadly, the launch date for this mysterious foldable iPhone has also been pushed back to 2027. Originally, it had been rumored to come out during 2026 but a new report from a Korean publication Alpha Business quotes that the announcement has been delayed so Apple can make: “thorough preparations on all matters, including the supply and demand of the foldable display.”

ALSO READ Apple to Launch 7-8″ Foldable Phones in 2026 and 2027 to Succeed iPad Mini

Apple had reportedly reached out to both Samsung Display and LG Display to source prototype displays for the foldable iPhone. Thankfully, The timeframe for vetting and selecting component suppliers remains unchanged.

The delay may have to do with neither Samsung nor LG having any experience with this sort of display. Apple had proposed a design that could fold in half while keeping the crease at a minimum. This approach is similar to Oppo’s folding screen where a groove is etched into the Ultra Thin Glass, allowing the crease area to curve inward when folded to reduce permanent marks and ridges. This is the main reason why Oppo’s foldables have a much less prominent display crease.

It appears that Apple initially intended to unveil a foldable iPhone concurrently with the iPhone 18 lineup. However, due to the delay, there’s speculation that the foldable iPhone could debut independently or potentially coincide with the launch of the foldable iPad (unless the latter faces a setback).