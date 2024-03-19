Current Account Turns Green with Surplus of $128 Million in February 2024

By Umer Tariq | Published Mar 19, 2024 | 6:48 pm

Pakistan’s current account balance posted a surplus of $128 million in February 2024, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday.

The current account balance posted a deficit of $303 million in the previous months i.e. January 2024 while the current account balance posted a deficit of $50 million in the same month of the previous fiscal year i.e. February 2023.

During the eight months of the current fiscal year (8MFY24), the current account balance posted a deficit of $999 million, a significant improvement on current account deficit of $3.846 billion posted during the same period of the previous fiscal year.

During the current fiscal year, the current account balance has posted a surplus only once before (December 2023).

