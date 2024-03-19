Islamabad United Players Express Solidarity With Palestine After Historic PSL Victory

Islamabad United won their third Pakistan Super League title on Tuesday against Multan Sultans, winning by 2 wickets at National Bank Arena, Karachi. The team players expressed their solidarity with Palestine by carrying the flag during their lap of honor.

Shadab and his men and the team mascot Sheru carried the Palestine flag during their lap of honor to express their solidarity with the people of Palestine during the Israel-Hamas conflict.

ALSO READ Islamabad United Mascot Sheru Falls Head Over Paws Over Erin Holland

Hunain Shah and Imad Wasim also displayed a powerful gesture of solidarity while waving the flags in front of the crowd following their historic triumph.

The team made a lap of honor to express their gratitude to the supporters in the stadium who stood by them through thick and thin.

Islamabad United players used sports as a platform during their post-match celebrations to highlight humanitarian issues, underscoring a message of support for the Palestinian people who have been affected during the conflict.

It also showcased camaraderie and brotherhood, while giving a palpable meaning to Shadab Khan and his team’s victory that was attained on the last delivery of the match.

The gesture resonated with the spectators and also served as a poignant reminder of how sports can be used to deliver a powerful message and transcend boundaries.

ALSO READ Multan Sultans Foreign Coach Alex Hartley is Fasting With the Players During Ramadan

Hunain Shah helped Islamabad get a stunning victory last night as he smashed a four off Mohammad Ali’s ball and went on a run of victory as United basked in glory for the third time in PSL.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2024, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table.