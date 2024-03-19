IT Minister, PTCL Chief Discuss Matters Related to Telecom Sector

President and Group CEO PTCL Hatem Bamatraf called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja at her office on Tuesday.

Matters related to the telecom sector, 5G rollout, Right of Way (RoW), and fiberization were discussed in the meeting.

The minister said that the telecom sector has a pivotal role in the economic development of the country. She said it is important that matters regarding 5G, RoW, and others progress rapidly. Bamatraf said the UAE wanted further stability in bilateral matters with Pakistan.

Meeting with HEC chairman

Meanwhile, Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed also called on the minister. The IT graduates training program, startups, and capacity building of youth were discussed in the meeting.

Khawaja said liaison between industry and academia is vital, and the demand-supply gap in the IT field must be reduced. She emphasized the need to take the initiative to provide skilled manpower to IT companies across the world including Pakistan.