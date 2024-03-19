Ramadan 2024: Sehri and Iftar Time Today in Pakistan – 20th March

As the ninth day of Ramadan dawns in Pakistan, it’s a time of reflection and devotion for Muslims across the country.

Sehri, that early morning meal before the sun rises, is a quiet moment of connection with family and faith. It’s a time to share in the blessings of the day ahead and to prepare our hearts for the fast.

And then, as the day winds down and the sky paints itself in shades of dusk, it’s time for iftar. This evening meal brings families and communities together, as we break our fast and share in the joy of nourishment and companionship.

While the specific timings may vary depending on where you are in Pakistan, the spirit of Ramadan remains the same: a time for gratitude, reflection, and unity.

Here are the Sehri and Iftar timings for the ninth of Ramadan across the country: