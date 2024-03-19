Ramadan 2024: Sehri and Iftar Time Today in Pakistan – 20th March

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Mar 19, 2024 | 7:06 pm

As the ninth day of Ramadan dawns in Pakistan, it’s a time of reflection and devotion for Muslims across the country.

Sehri, that early morning meal before the sun rises, is a quiet moment of connection with family and faith. It’s a time to share in the blessings of the day ahead and to prepare our hearts for the fast.

ALSO READ

And then, as the day winds down and the sky paints itself in shades of dusk, it’s time for iftar. This evening meal brings families and communities together, as we break our fast and share in the joy of nourishment and companionship.

While the specific timings may vary depending on where you are in Pakistan, the spirit of Ramadan remains the same: a time for gratitude, reflection, and unity.

Here are the Sehri and Iftar timings for the ninth of Ramadan across the country:

9th Ramadan — 20 March 2024
City Sehri Time Today Iftar Time Today
Islamabad/Rawalpindi 4:49 AM 6:19 PM
Lahore 4:46 AM 6:14 PM
Karachi 5:20 AM 6:43 PM
Peshawar 4:55 AM 6:25 PM
Quetta 5:17 AM 6:43 PM
Faisalabad 4:51 AM 6:19 PM
Multan 4:59 AM 6:25 PM
Bahawalpur 4:59 AM 6:25 PM
Gujranwala 4:51 AM 6:20 PM
Hyderabad 5:15 AM 6:38 PM
Sukkur 5:11 AM 6:36 PM

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Hollywood Star Will Smith Opens Up About His Love for the Quran
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>