12-Year-Old Allegedly Assaulted in Islamabad’s F-9 Park

In a harrowing incident, a 12-year-old girl was reportedly assaulted in Islamabad’s F-9 park on Wednesday, according to a private news channel.

As per details, the mother of the 12-year-old victim, a widow and employed as a housemaid, has complained to Margalla Police Station.

She alleged that her daughter was lured out of their F-11/1 residence by a woman named Mehreen and later taken to F-9 Park. The child returned home at 11 pm, crying, and informed her mother that she had been sexually assaulted.

The mother, who is divorced and lives alone with her daughter, supports themselves financially by working as a maid in people’s houses. The FIR stated that the child was sent to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for a medical examination.

The incident is not the first of its kind in the F-9 park. Last February, a woman was raped at the same location, leading to a police encounter where the crime suspects were shot.