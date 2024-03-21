Neuralink Patient With Brain Chip Can Play Video Games With His Mind

We seem to be heading close to science fiction levels of technological advancements as the future of human-machine interaction just received a monumental leap.

Neuralink, the brainchild of tech visionary Elon Musk, has recently unveiled a breakthrough. In a live-streamed event, Noland Arbaugh, a quadriplegic individual, achieved an extraordinary feat: playing complex games such as chess and Civilization using nothing but his thoughts.

This remarkable demonstration heralds a new era in the realm of brain-computer interfaces, showcasing the immense potential to redefine the boundaries of human capability.

ALSO READ Elon Musk’s Neuralink Finally Puts a Brain Chip in a Human

Leaving viewers in awe, Arbaugh was able to successfully manipulate chess pieces with just his mind. During the live stream, he announced with a hint of excitement: “If you can all see the cursor moving, yes, that’s me (operating). This is very interesting. Cool, right?”

Implanting a chip directly into the brain, Neuralink’s technology revolutionizes the interface between mind and machine, seamlessly translating intricate thought patterns into actionable digital signals. During the live broadcast, Noland provided insights into his meticulous training regimen: “I would try to move my right hand, left, right, forward, backward, and then, from there, imagine the cursor moving.”

ALSO READ Brain Implants Make Disabled Walk But Can’t Read Thoughts

Dubbed “Telepathy,” Neuralink’s inaugural product underscores its grand vision of forging a fluid connection between the human mind and machine, heralding a new era of boundless possibilities.

‘Telepathy’ is not only a major leap forward for BCI (brain-computer interface) tech but also a significant win for mentally or physically challenged individuals who are unable to control their bodies properly. People grappling with paralysis or neurological disorders could reclaim agency and autonomy through the sheer power of their thoughts.

This isn’t the first time Neuralink has successfully demonstrated its BCI technology, as back in 2021, Musk’s company showcased a monkey playing a video game through his brain using similar chip implants. However, Noland’s livestream still highlights a crucial step further for BCI, showing that it works with humans too.