Babar Azam Along With Other Pakistani Stars Performs Umrah in Holy Month of Ramadan

Babar Azam performed Umrah with many Pakistani cricketers including Naseem Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Imam Ul Haq during the holy month of Ramadan.

Following the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League, many cricketers embarked on the journey of Umrah amid Ramadan including Babar Azam who was also accompanied by his family.

ALSO READ Shane Watson Reveals Which League is Better Among IPL and PSL [Video]

The batting maestro was accompanied by his brothers and relatives while his fellow cricketer Naseem Shah was accompanied by his father.

Star allrounder Iftikhar Ahmed shared a wholesome picture on Instagram where all the players along with their family members could be seen while wearing Ihram which proliferated an exuberant feel of the holy month and its blessings.

Babar Azam also expressed his gratitude for performing Umrah to the almighty and wrote, “Feeling blessed and spiritually uplifted after performing Umrah. A moment of reflection and peace. Grateful for this journey and praying for the well-being and peace of the entire humanity.”

The National cricketers embarked on a journey to Makkah to perform the Umrah just like the thousands of pilgrims who take the journey every year to uplift themselves spiritually and cleanse themselves on an emotional level.

ALSO READ MS Dhoni Steps Down As Chennai Super Kings Captain After 16 Years

Many celebrities and netizens on social media also extended their heartfelt well wishes and congratulated the star cricketers as well on performing Umrah this year.

Pilgrims during Umrah often describe the importance of having a moment of reflection and peace while attaining a sense of belonging to their origins as Muslims where they can talk to the almighty and gain spiritual wisdom as well.