Fan Finds Hidden Harry Kane Statue Sparking Hilarious Memes Online

Pictures of a statue of England’s star striker, Harry Kane, have surfaced online, well before its official public display. Commissioned by the Waltham Forest Council in London, this life-size sculpture of the Bayern Munich forward has been sitting in storage for years due to the inability of councilors to find a suitable home for it.

The statue, funded with a hefty sum of £7,200 (Rs. 25,36,516) allocated in 2019 and 2020, was intended to honor the Chingford-raised footballer, but its fate remains uncertain as it remains in an unknown storage.

The project was greenlit by Conservative councilors representing Chingford’s Endlebury ward, who initially promised that the sculpture would be unveiled to the public later in the year.

However, the premature release of photos depicting the statue has sparked both amusement and disappointment among locals. Councillor Emma Best expressed her dismay at the early unveiling, expressing a desire for the community to savor the full experience of the statue’s official launch.

Meanwhile, Chingford resident Trevor Calver, who stumbled upon the existence of the statue, has voiced his frustration over its prolonged storage, labeling it as a costly “joke.” Calver’s quest to uncover the truth behind the statue’s whereabouts has captured the attention of the public, with many echoing his sentiments regarding the seemingly absurd situation.

Yet, it is the reaction of netizens that has truly set social media ablaze. Comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo’s infamous statue have flooded online platforms as one user joked,

If you’ve ever wondered ‘surely nobody could make a statue worse than the Ronaldo one?’ Think again, because this tribute to Harry Kane is truly astounding. Hit the comments if you can think of anymore woeful statues! #HarryKane https://t.co/XB8dLhDyRy — The Good The Bad The Average (@TGoodBadAverage) March 21, 2024

The statue’s lifelike portrayal of Kane seated on a bench has inspired a plethora of memes and witty remarks, with some poking fun at the footballer’s unfortunate streak of never winning a league trophy in his career.