Has ‘Young Sheldon’ Star Iain Armitage Accepted Islam?

The internet is abuzz with talk about Iain Armitage, the child prodigy captivating audiences with his role in “Young Sheldon.” Speculation runs rampant. Despite rumors circulating on social media, Iain Armitage, known for his portrayal of the atheist Sheldon, has not converted to Islam.

The tweet suggesting his conversion has been debunked, as there is no evidence to support it.

Rumormongering ignited with a tweet that has been removed, the tweet claimed that Iain Armitage took his Shahada, a statement of faith essential for Muslims, at the hands of a UK Dawah specialist. During this process, dawah (the inviting people to Islam) takes place.

The tweet by Nadeem Ashra, founder of Dawah Motivation, was a picture of Iain Armitage, the actor, who took his shahadah and Ashraf’s tweet stated

“Actor Iain Armitage took his shahadah today with the London street Dawah team, Leceister Square. Takbeer!”









However, in reality, despite online rumors sparked by a deleted tweet, there’s no evidence that Iain Armitage, who plays the atheist Sheldon on “Young Sheldon,” has converted to Islam. The photo in the tweet is likely a look-alike, and the show itself depicts Sheldon as having no religious beliefs. So he’s not a Muslim at all.

TikTok users, known for their investigative prowess, quickly delved into the matter, raising doubts about the authenticity of the photo in the tweet. They urged for verification of the claims.

ALSO READ Locals Stop YouTuber Daud Kim From Building a Mosque in South Korea

Claims linking Iain Armitage to historical figures like Erasmus are also disputed, lacking concrete evidence. The title of the show, “Young Sheldon,” further emphasizes the character’s atheism, as he frequently clashes with his devoutly Christian mother.

While “Young Sheldon” has faced criticism for its portrayal of religion, the latest speculation underscores the show’s influence on discussions beyond the screen.