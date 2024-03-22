Javeria Khan Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Former Pakistan skipper Javeria Khan Wadood announced her retirement from international cricket on Thursday, after a glittering 15-year-long international career for Pakistan.

The 35-year-old Karachi-born batter represented the green-shirts in 228 international matches while scoring 25 half-centuries and 2 centuries in her career with 4,903 runs.

Earlier in her career, she also used to bowl and picked up 28 wickets using her skills as an off-spinner.

The flamboyant batter also led the Pakistan team in 17 ODIs and 16 T20Is. Among the 16 T20Is, she captained the side in two editions (2018 and 2020) of ICC Women’s T20 World Cups.

Only Bismah Maroof has scored more runs than Javeria across both the ODI and T20I formats where she scored more than 2,000 runs and is the second-highest run-scorer for Pakistan.

She has played for Pakistan in all eight T20I Women’s World Cups held since its inception and was also the skipper of the girls in green during the 2018 and 2020 T20I World Cups.

Winning the gold medal for Pakistan at the 2010 and 2014 Asian Games is one of her biggest achievements as a cricketer.

Javeria also represented the national women’s cricket team in four ODI World Cups including the editions of 2009, 2013, 2017, and 2022.