Young Activist From Swat Wins Global Citizen Award for Women’s Rights Advocacy

22-year-old activist Hadiqa Bashir from Swat has been honored with the prestigious Global Citizen Youth Leader award for her tireless efforts in championing women’s rights and combating underage marriages in her region.

A native of Saidu Sharif in Swat, Hadiqa has become the first Pakistani to receive this esteemed award, adding another remarkable milestone to her already illustrious career as an advocate for gender equality and education.

As the founder of ‘Girls United for Human Rights,’ Bashir has dedicated herself to empowering women and girls in the Swat Valley, focusing particularly on eradicating the harmful practice of underage marriages. Her unwavering commitment to social justice and sustainable development has garnered international recognition.

Global Citizen, in its tribute to Hadiqa Bashir, emphasized her dynamic leadership and advocacy, citing her belief in education as a catalyst for positive change in tribal regions. Bashir’s profile on the platform highlighted her significant contributions to advancing social justice in Pakistan.

Having previously received accolades such as the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award and the Asian Girls Ambassador Award, Hadiqa’s latest achievement further solidifies her position as a beacon of hope and inspiration for youth activists worldwide.

Hadiqa’s hometown of Swat, known for its breathtaking landscapes, has also produced Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, underscoring the region’s resilience and determination in advocating for women’s rights and education.

In recognition of her outstanding work, Hadiqa Bashir and 31 other winners from the Asia-Pacific region will receive funding to address social issues in their communities. Additionally, they will have the opportunity to participate in a Youth Leadership Summit in Melbourne, fostering global connections and collaborations to drive positive change on a broader scale.