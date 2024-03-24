Haris Rauf Gets His Central Contract Back

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi revealed in a press conference on Sunday that Pakistan’s premium pacer Haris Rauf’s central contract has been reinstated in the central contract following the submission of his apology letter to PCB.

The Chairman confirmed in a media interaction that the player had sent the PCB an apology letter for his reluctance to play in the Test series against Australia for the men in green.

“After receiving his written reply the board has decided to restore his central contract,” Naqvi said at a press conference.

While talking about the injury that Haris suffered while taking a catch against Karachi Kings, the chairman said, “We are also worried about Haris Rauf’s fitness because he was injured during the PSL and we need to take proper care of him.”

Haris Rauf played in four matches for the Melbourne Stars at the Big Bash League in December 2023 and during that time Pakistan was playing against Australia in a 3-match Test series away from home.

His reluctance to play Test cricket and preference to play for Melbourne at the same time during the Big Bash League led the then PCB chairman to cancel his central PCB contract.

But following his apology matter to the PCB regarding the matter the new PCB chairman has decided to show some leniency and it seems like now Haris Rauf will be named in the squad for the T20I World Cup.