After Imad, Mohammad Amir Also Takes Important Decision on HIs International Retirement

Pakistan’s premier left-arm pacer, Mohammad Amir has announced that he is available for selection for the national team once again as he has decided to come back from retirement.

Amir’s decision comes on the back of fruitful discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Amir took to social media to announce his much-awaited comeback.

Amir’s performances in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 rose the eyebrows of cricketing experts as they believed the left-armer still possesses the skills to represent the Men in Green at the highest level.

The 31-year-old decided to hang up his boots in 2020 after running into trouble with the then Pakistan team management. At that time, Amir had stated that he will not return to the national side under the then management.

Amir was in rhythm in the recently concluded PSL. Playing for Quetta Gladiators for the first time, Amir picked up 10 wickets at an average of 28.60 and an economy rate of 8.41 as the Gladiators finished in the playoffs spot for the first time in 4 years.