FGEHA Launches Crackdown on Illegal Constructions in G-12

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Mar 25, 2024 | 4:58 pm

The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has commenced encroachment operations against illegal construction activities in the Mauve Area of G-12.

The officials launched the operation upon the direction of the Director General FGEHA.

The Enforcement Wing of the Authority, led by the Director (Enforcement), along with the Deputy Director, Assistant Directors, and their team, has been tasked with overseeing and monitoring new illegal constructions and encroachments by residents and land grabbers in the Mauve Area of Sector G-12.

According to an official, seven illegal constructions were demolished during the operation. The Authority has issued a stern warning against any further illegal constructions in the area.

Officials added that strict action will be taken against those violating the order. The Director General of the Housing Authority stated that any illegal constructions would be immediately removed.

Arsalan Khattak

