Tragic Incident: Stepfather Sets Eight-Year-Old Girl on Fire

In a distressing development, an eight-year-old girl was subjected to a horrifying act of violence by her stepfather in the Landhi area of Karachi, as reported by ARY News.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi, Hasan Sardar, disclosed that a man named Tariq allegedly set his stepdaughter, Vaniya, ablaze on February 16.

The police investigation revealed that the girl’s mother, Rabia, had concealed the incident from authorities due to fear of her husband. She intermittently sought medical treatment for her daughter, Vaniya, at both private and Civil Hospitals.

According to Rabia, she had married Tariq two years prior. She shares an eight-year-old daughter with her ex-husband, Amjad. On the day of the incident, February 16, upon returning from her tuition classes, Vaniya was reportedly subjected to physical abuse by her stepfather, Tariq.

Rabia attempted to intervene to protect her daughter, but Tariq, in a fit of rage, allegedly doused the young girl with petrol and set her ablaze. Vaniya narrowly escaped severe injuries, but the traumatic incident has left her in critical condition. Rabia further revealed that Tariq has since been threatening her with harm.

Authorities have registered a case against the stepfather for the heinous act of setting fire to the eight-year-old girl. Efforts are underway to apprehend the accused, and he is expected to be arrested soon as the investigation progresses. Tariq, the accused, is currently on the run.

The community of Landhi, along with concerned citizens across Karachi, has been left reeling in shock and disbelief at the cruelty inflicted upon an innocent child within the confines of her own home. As the search for justice continues, the harrowing ordeal endured by Vaniya serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need to protect the most vulnerable members of society from such unspeakable acts of violence.

In the face of this tragedy, authorities and communities must come together to stand against all forms of abuse and cruelty, ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable and that victims receive the support and protection they so desperately need. Only through collective action and unwavering commitment to justice can we hope to prevent such atrocities from ever occurring again.