FIA Arrests Visa Scammers From Posh Area of Islamabad

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) uncovered a fraudulent operation centered around visa scams in the heart of Islamabad on Thursday involved in swindling individuals under the guise of offering overseas employment opportunities, reported a private news channel.

A representative from the FIA stated that the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle conducted a raid in the F-7 sector of Islamabad, resulting in the apprehension of four individuals, including a female member of the gang, and shedding light on the dark underbelly of deceitful practices preying on hopeful job seekers.

The suspects, accused of perpetrating scams amounting to billions, have been named in numerous first information reports (FIRs) nationwide. They face charges filed by the FIA in both the federal capital and all four provinces of Pakistan, with cases registered over the past two years.

The FIA spokesperson disclosed that the suspects had also received funds from citizens via banking channels. The group involved used to lure victims through social media with promises of securing visas and overseas employment opportunities, subsequently operating an illegal agency to extort money from unsuspecting individuals.

As investigations continue and legal proceedings unfold, citizens must remain vigilant and exercise caution when engaging in transactions involving overseas opportunities. While the allure of a better life abroad may be enticing, it is essential to conduct thorough research and verify the legitimacy of any offers to avoid falling victim to scams.