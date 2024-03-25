Gold Price in Pakistan Unchanged After Week of Volatility

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 25, 2024 | 3:41 pm

The price of gold in Pakistan remained unchanged on Monday at just under Rs. 230,000 per tola mark.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) was unchanged at Rs. 228,200, while the price of 10 grams stood at Rs. 195,645.

Last week the price of gold in the local market went up by Rs. 700 per tola. However, despite the marginal increase, the week witnessed plenty of volatility and registered a single-day gain of Rs. 4,600 per tola and also a single-day decrease of Rs. 4,200 per tola.

In the international market, gold prices increased today with spot gold up 0.1 percent at $2,166.39 per ounce as of 0648 GMT, while the US gold futures also increased by 0.4 percent to $2,167.70 per ounce.

