Pakistan Working to Increase Surgical Exports to Australia

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 25, 2024 | 11:22 pm

Pakistan is working to increase its share in the imports of surgical goods by Australia.

According to details, a four-member delegation comprising surgical exporters representing the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce, sponsored by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan is currently visiting Australia in this regard.

The delegation was welcomed at the Consulate General of Pakistan by Consul General Qamar Zaman and briefed on the business prospects in Australia.

Pakistan is already exporting surgical equipment to Australia, but the share is less than one percent as the bulk quantity is being provided by the US, China, Germany, and other countries, which offers great potential for Pakistani exporters.

The delegation held bilateral meetings organized by the Consulate, attended two exhibitions, which are held in Australia concurrently namely Australian Healthcare Week and Australian Dental Show, and explored options for making further ingress in the high-end Australian market.

Sources said that Pakistan’s surgical exports to Australia are hovering around $7-9 million while Australia’s imports are little under a $1 billion in this category.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Spotify Celebrates EQUAL Pakistan’s Second Anniversary
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>